Citizens Advice launches new Lancaster and Morecambe podcast series giving life advice
This marks a historic first for the charity, which provides free advice to residents of Lancaster and Morecambe, as it ventures into the world of podcasting with a special 10-part series.
The podcast series – When Life Gives You Lemons – is designed to reach a broader audience, complementing the charity's existing face-to-face and online advice services.
By featuring stories and insights from both advisers and those who have benefited from the service, the series aims to raise awareness of the invaluable support available to the community.
In collaboration with former BBC correspondent Nigel Thompson, the episodes will cover a wide range of topics, from managing debt to the importance of making a will.
“We’re seeing increasing numbers of people seeking life advice and want to use all available means to share the information that exists, which many may not know about,” said Joanna Young, chief executive of Citizens Advice North Lancashire.
“We’re delighted to be working with Nigel on this exciting new series, which aims to provide practical advice while showcasing the vital help available in our community.”
Joanna will co-host the series alongside Rev Ian Dewar, lead chaplain for the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust and founder of the Bay Health Festivals.
“Life advice is exactly what the health festival offers, and collaborating with Citizens Advice on this project was a perfect fit,” said Ian. “Podcasts are an excellent way to share stories and tips with those leading busy lives.
"We hope our passion for this project resonates with listeners and provides helpful insights. I’m able to share a number of anecdotes during the series which goes to show that you’re not alone and thanks to Joanna and her team there are ways of finding out information that may well help.”
The first episode addresses illness and death, while episode 2 focuses on the recent changes to the Winter Fuel Payment and encourages listeners to check their eligibility for Pension Credit.
Supported by the Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside, the podcast is available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/1hnuHu7tb4vvft8bvfwZM4?si=a0ab296c6280478a
Episodes 1 and 2 are already live, with new episodes released monthly.