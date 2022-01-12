Citizens Advice in Lancaster and Morecambe launches Blue Monday January fundraiser
Citizens Advice North Lancashire is encouraging businesses across the district to support them by eating cake at work - whether it's from home or in the office - on Monday January 17, or Blue Monday.
Blue Monday is supposed to be the most depressing day of the year due to low light, bad weather and post-Christmas blues.
"For some of our clients, every day feels like a blue Monday" said Helen Greatorex, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire. "So, to support our services, which are free, confidential and available to everyone, could you and your colleagues indulge in some cake and make a donation next Monday? Every penny will go towards supporting our local service."
Citizens Advice North Lancashire is an independent local charity that is there for everyone, when they need it. When life is difficult, their team of professional advisers and trained volunteers provide free, confidential advice to thousands of people across the district.
They help with housing, employment, debt, benefits, family issues, food bank referrals and more, day in, day out.
