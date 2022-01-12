Citizens Advice in Lancaster and Morecambe launches Blue Monday January fundraiser

Morecambe Citizens Advice Bureau.

Blue Monday is supposed to be the most depressing day of the year due to low light, bad weather and post-Christmas blues.

"For some of our clients, every day feels like a blue Monday" said Helen Greatorex, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire. "So, to support our services, which are free, confidential and available to everyone, could you and your colleagues indulge in some cake and make a donation next Monday? Every penny will go towards supporting our local service."

Citizens Advice North Lancashire is an independent local charity that is there for everyone, when they need it. When life is difficult, their team of professional advisers and trained volunteers provide free, confidential advice to thousands of people across the district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They help with housing, employment, debt, benefits, family issues, food bank referrals and more, day in, day out.