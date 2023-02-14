Citizens Advice celebrates partnership with Lancaster University during Student Volunteers Week

This Student Volunteers Week the charity is highlighting the benefits of student volunteering and celebrating the students, who are coming to the end of their training and will soon start to help people at the charity's offices, based at Queen Street in Morecambe and George Street in Lancaster.

"Volunteering can be a valuable way of gaining relevant work experience, and many of our new volunteers are studying subjects relevant to our service such as Law, Sociology and Criminology." said Sarah Peters, volunteer manager at Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

"We are really delighted to welcome new volunteers to help support the service , and we hope that volunteering at Citizens Advice will be a way for students to gain knowledge and experience of working with people and learning social welfare law, as they have to undergo our training programme."

The new students with Stephanie Cockerham, telephone advice supervisor (left), and Joanna Young, Service Development Director (right).

Working in partnership with Sadie Whittam, the Director of Clinical Legal Education at Lancaster University, Citizens Advice has been able to recruit more students than ever before to volunteer with the service and the University has provided rooms for the initial training sessions.

"We are extremely busy at the moment," said Joanna Young, service development director.

"It's fantastic to have so many enthusiastic students joining us, and this Student Volunteers Week we want to say a huge thank you to them for giving their time to help people."

Ellie Curry, a first year student from Oxfordshire studying sociology at Lancaster University, is one of the new volunteers who has signed up to Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

"I'm really pleased to be able to volunteer with Citizens Advice," she said. "They do an amazing job and I wanted to do something to help people while I'm studying."

Citizens Advice North Lancashire can provide help with employment, benefits, debt, housing and family issues and their offices are located in both Lancaster and Morecambe.

To get advice by email you can contact [email protected], you can call to make an appointment on 01524 400404 or you can drop into their offices on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 10-2.