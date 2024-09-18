Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Citizens Advice North Lancashire have been celebrating a very special birthday this week - the service is 85 years old and still going strong.

Lancaster Citizens Advice Bureau was opened on September 19 1939 when the secretary of the Lancaster League of Help, Miss Sarah Holmes, was asked to set up an advice bureau.

The bureau began to operate from the premises of the Lancaster League of Help at 14 New Street, Lancaster.

Ruby Walker, Sarah's assistant, worked as a volunteer for the bureau until she married in 1945.

Morecambe and Heysham Citizens Advice Bureau was opened at 21 Anderton Street on July 1 1963 and merged with the Lancaster office in 2011. They have since dropped the ‘bureau’ and are known as Citizens Advice North Lancashire.

Chief executive Joanna Young said: "Thank you to everyone who makes it possible for us to help thousands of people every year in the local area, and especially to our incredible volunteers and donors.

"We've changed a bit since 1939! But what we stand for remains the same - whoever you are, whatever your problem, our charity is here to help you with free, impartial advice."

The celebrations included a very special afternoon where the staff at Citizens Advice North Lancashire served the volunteers tea and cake and took part in a Citizens Advice themed quiz.

"We simply couldn’t open our doors without our incredible volunteers," said Advice Services director Gully Trevena.

"Thanks to their tireless commitment and work we’re able to help so many more people in the local area. We know this winter is going to be tough for lots of people and Citizens Advice North Lancashire is needed now more than ever."

Trustee Richard Tulej, chair of the Strategy Committee at Citizens Advice North Lancashire, said: "The team provides an essential service and we want to be around for the next 85 years to help many more people in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

"People don’t realise we’re actually a charity and we rely on your generous donations to do this.

"Your donations make a MASSIVE difference and will allow us to continue to support the local community. Whatever you can give, thank you."

To donate head to: https://www.northlancashirecab.org.uk/about-us/fundraising