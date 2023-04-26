News you can trust since 1837
Citizens Advice calls for new volunteers in Morecambe

Citizens Advice is looking for new volunteers at its Morecambe centre to help the service when it's at its busiest.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST

The charity, which has offices in Lancaster and Morecambe and offers advice to people needing help, mainly around debt, benefits, housing, employment and family issues, is looking for friendly people who could help on reception from 10am to 2pm every week on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"Due to the cost of living crisis, we are busier than ever," said Sarah Peters, volunteer coordinator. "Volunteering at Citizens Advice is a really rewarding activity and the team is very friendly too.

"If you're comfortable using a computer and want to help people, we'd love to hear from you. We also offer full training and lots of support so you're never on your own."

Could you spare some time to join the Citizens Advice team in Morecambe?
The charity relies on a combination of paid advisers and volunteers who last year saw more than 6,000 people in the district, advising them and helping to generate more than £7.8m for local residents.

The service is currently seeing very high demand and is seeking new volunteers to join across the district, including in Lancaster, from home and in Morecambe.

To find out more, email [email protected]

