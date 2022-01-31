Circus troupe stranded in Morecambe for months during lockdown to make return to resort with new show

Big Kid Circus returns to Morecambe in March.

As we reported in April 2020, Big Kid Circus was stranded in Morecambe after the UK went into lockdown just days after the troupe had arrived in town.

The community rallied round to help support the group, which includes artistes from Cuba, Romania, Bulgaria, Chile and Morocco as well as England.

They later returned to perform free shows as a thank you to the people of Morecambe.

And now the circus is coming back to perform its new show, Mayhem 2022.

They will be putting on performances in their Big Top on Morecambe prom from March 9 to 13 - and have once again made some of the shows free as a further thank you to the community.