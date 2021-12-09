Church leaders gather for the unveiling of Torrisholme's new community prayer station

Civic dignitaries and church leaders gather to celebrate the unveiling of the new church noticeboard

For many years, on Good Friday, members of the three churches of Torrisholme have carried the Easter Cross through the village and up onto the Barrow, where it then stands for Easter Week. For the last two years it has been noted that prayers have been left at the cross, often on pieces of paper stuffed into a crack, similar to the thousands similarly placed at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was with this in mind, that the village churches decided to adopt and renovate the community poster frame alongside the Torrisholme Fisheries. Not just renovate the frame, but also to add a letter box so that prayers can be posted with the assurance that they will be collected and offered in the three churches.