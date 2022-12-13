The families from Bare and Barrow had parked in St Nicholas Arcades in Lancaster at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 11, but when they returned at 5.30pm the car park was all locked up.

One of the family members from Bare said: “Well lovely afternoon in Lancaster shopping on Sunday, free car park enjoying oneself with the family. Spending money locally, meal out in Lancaster lovely!

"Went back to the multi storey carpark at Stonewell, in Lancaster, at 5.30pm and it was locked, all lights off, padlocked up.

St Nicholas Arcades car park in Lancaster where people could park for free on Sunday. Picture from Google Street View.

“We had to ring a number for Castle Security and pay £30 total to get our cars released.

“It was 5.30pm and we thought it was late night shopping, it was an oversight on our part.

“We thought it would be open until 9pm-10pm.

"Four families from our group parked in the car park, and three had to pay £10 each to release the cars.

"That’s not the point, they shouldn’t have locked it.

“One of the families came from Barrow, there was one child under one and also my grandson and other children.

“It’s a bit of a problem. It’s money grabbing from the council.

“Other families waiting at the padlocked gates had to pay a £30 release fee!

"To get your vehicle out when the council have advertised it, to allow families in to spend money in Lancaster ,which we and others have done, and then the council have cocked up yet again and locked the car park up!”

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “The St Nicholas Arcades car park is open from 9am-5pm on Sundays throughout the year, not just at Christmas.

"These opening times provide an hour’s grace either side of the trading times of the shops inside the centre and are clearly stated on the signage and the council’s website, which also warns users that outside these hours the car park is locked and a release fee is payable.