Christmas roadworks: One road closure for Lancaster drivers this week
Lancaster motorists who are driving home for Christmas or popping out for a bit of last-minute shopping will have one road closure to watch out for this week.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:30 pm
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
*M6, from 9pm September 27 2021 to 6am February 2 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 34 to 35 northbound and southbound, lane and full closures for bridge joint replacement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.