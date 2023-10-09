Children’s care home conversion plan for Morecambe submitted to city council
Northwest Child Care, who care for vulnerable children and young people, want to convert the property in St Christopher's Way into a residential care home.
They hope to get permission from the council to create an Ofsted registered childrens home at a location they believe would be ideal for two to three children to grow and develop, feel valued and loved and become successful with their lives and futures.
They currently operate one other Ofsted registered children’s home in Cumbria.
Northwest Child Care is a relatively new company owned and managed by Northwest Leaving Care directors, who have been operating for 10 years across the north west.
Their board of directors have a combined 50 years’ experience of working across several disciplines of social work but primarily residential childcare.