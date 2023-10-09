News you can trust since 1837
Children’s care home conversion plan for Morecambe submitted to city council

Plans for a property in Morecambe to be converted into a small children's home to support vulnerable young people have been submitted to the city council.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:43 BST
Northwest Child Care, who care for vulnerable children and young people, want to convert the property in St Christopher's Way into a residential care home.

They hope to get permission from the council to create an Ofsted registered childrens home at a location they believe would be ideal for two to three children to grow and develop, feel valued and loved and become successful with their lives and futures.

They currently operate one other Ofsted registered children’s home in Cumbria.

St Christopher's Way in Bare. Photo: Google Street ViewSt Christopher's Way in Bare. Photo: Google Street View
Northwest Child Care is a relatively new company owned and managed by Northwest Leaving Care directors, who have been operating for 10 years across the north west.

Their board of directors have a combined 50 years’ experience of working across several disciplines of social work but primarily residential childcare.

