The award-winning Children’s author, Dame Jacqueline Wilson, whose hit novels include the Tracy Beaker series of books and Hetty Feather, is coming to Preston in April to sign copies of her latest book The Girl Who Wasn’t There, due to be released on March 7.

Where and when is the book signing taking place?

Jacqueline Wilson, who became a Dame in 2018 and has a writing career that spans over half a decade, is holding her book signing at Waterstones Preston on Friday, April 5 at 11am.

The store can be found at 3-5 Fishergate, Preston PR1 3NN.

What can you expect at the event?

All attendees will receive a copy of The Girl Who Wasn’t There, included in the cost of the ticket, and have the opportunity to meet Jacqueline.

The 78-year-old author will be signing copies of The Girl Who Wasn’t There and will also be happy to sign one other copy of her previous books - or a second copy of her new book - for ticket holders.

Children's author Dame Jacqueline Wilson is holding a book signing at the Waterstones in Preston. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

What is Jacqueline's latest book about?

The Girl Who Wasn’t There follows two sisters who encounter a tower with a forbidden room at the top and find their lives filled with curious, magical goings-on.

In their summary, Waterstones Preston writes: "When Dad tells Luna and her little sister Aurora that they're moving to live in a real tower, it's almost like they've stepped inside a fairytale. But everything is not as magical as it first seems. The tower needs patching up, Dad still doesn't have a job and they're not even allowed in the room up at the very top. When it's time to start at their new school, Luna quickly finds a friend, but six-year-old Aurora absolutely hates the children in her class. She prefers to spend her time with her imaginary friend Tansy. Aurora's make-belief life causes problems for them all - and it seems like Aurora really believes Tansy exists."

How much are tickets?

Tickets cost £14.99 but include a copy of The Girl Who Wasn’t There (RRP £14.99) to be collected at the event.

One ticket includes one book and entry for a maximum of 2 adults and 2 children. All children must be accompanied by at least 1 adult.

Are there any terms and conditions to be aware of?

Waterstones Preston have issued the following terms and conditions will be in effect for this book signing.

You will be required to show your ticket on the day of the event to gain entry and as proof of purchase.

To avoid disappointment, we must stress there will be no opportunity to meet Jacqueline without a ticket and purchase of a book.

Due to the anticipated high turn-out, please come prepared to queue.

Ticket holders will receive their copy of the book upon arrival at the store. Jacqueline is very happy to sign extra copies of The Girl Who Wasn’t There. Extra copies can be purchased when you present your ticket.

For health and safety reasons we request that customers please stay in front of the signing table. You are welcome to take photos of Jacqueline while she is signing.

How can you find out more about the event?

You can find out more about the event and buy tickets here.