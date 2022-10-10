Charlotte Dawson with the statue of her dad Les Dawson statue in St Annes. In this photo Charlotte is pulling the same facial expression her dad was so famously loved for

And as she questions how amazing it was that she knew how to ‘do her dads face’ she is also overwhelmed how her little boy Noah is just like she was at the same age.

Posting the cute childhood video playing in a garden as a toddler, reality star and influencer Charlotte is the image of her dad when asked to do her dad’s face. And she knew exactly what was being asked!

She reminisces and also draws on how Noah’s striking mannerisms reflect her own. In another adorable video on her Instagram page, Noah can be seen pulling the same gurning face as his grandad.

A snippet from the Instagram video which shows Charlotte doing her dad's face as a toddler

Alongside the Instagram video, Charlotte, 30, who recently moved back to her home town, wrote: “I can’t even cope with this video of me the same age as Noah now…. It’s like looking at Noah in a dress the mannerisms are literally the same it’s crazy.. when they ask me to do my dads face tho, how amazing I knew what it was.. thank you to my @serenabarnettx for finding this gem of a video.”

The video shows Charlotte in a garden at a celebration and with her is Blackpool’s own Mo Moreland, who was lead dancer with The Roly Polys and frequently performed with Les Dawson. Charlotte added how she missed Mo so much.

The post stirred the emotions of fans who could also see the resemblance.

chloecrowhurstx commented “Twins such a wholesome video xx”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And little Noah can certainly do it too...

And newforestjoanne said: “Look at Roly Poly Mo! Cracking tv days back then. Genuine light entertainment and humour and talent. 1970s/80s tv was superb and a family affair.”

amruba15 wrote: “I actually thought it was Noah at first, the resemblance is absolutely unbelievable, he really is your double, your mum must really see it, when she looks at him!!”

louisedenby1989 summed it up with: “Omg char you are noahs double ! This is so beautiful and special” followed by a heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad