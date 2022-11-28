The Blackpool reality star and influencer, who is also the daughter of the late and much-loved comic Les Dawson, found a card written by her mum Tracey Dawson on behalf of her dad. It was a sentiment which echoed what words and feelings he would have most certainly shared himself.

Taking to Instagram, Charlotte shared a photo of the wording inside the card, which read ‘Charlotte, your daddy is with you today and always so proud of the beautifully lady and mummy you have become, Daddy xxx’

In the background was a stunning bouquet of flowers and other good luck gestures.

Charlotte Dawson is starring as the Wicked Stepmother in Cinderella at the Globe Theatre, Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Charlotte posted ‘Can’t cope with my mama doing a card from my dad for my opening night of Panto.. made me cry but really felt him with me today. I loved being back on stage, here’s to the next 106898 shows’

Charlotte is performing at the Pleasure Beach theatre until December 24 and last week spoke about how ‘she wished her dad was by her side’ as she finalised a week of rehearsals.

Fans reacted with messages of support.

daniellamoorcraftsexton commented ‘Well that got me good - Your beautiful Mum. Good Luck Darling Girl xxx’

And geordie_mum wrote ‘That’s so sweet of her! Break a leg! Your dad will be so proud watching over you’