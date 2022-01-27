Charity's urgent call for volunteers in Lancaster and Morecambe

The Lancaster-based charity is launching a spring appeal for new recruits who can give their time to help people struggling with debt, housing, benefits and employment.

Last year it supported over 4,000 people in Lancaster and Morecambe, but it can only do this work thanks to its team of volunteers.

The charity says no experience is necessary as full training will be provided - all that’s needed is experience of using a computer and a willingness to undergo an adviser training programme.

Citizens Advice North Lancashire in Lancaster

Citizens Advice North Lancashire welcomes volunteers from all walks of life including students, people getting back into work after career breaks, people with part-time jobs, carers and people who have retired.

Volunteers are often looking for new ways to gain valuable experience and enhance their skills, or to enjoy the opportunity to work with and meet different people.

Helen Greatorex, CEO of Citizens Advice North Lancashire, said: “We’re encouraging people to do something great this year and volunteer with us.”

“As well as doing something positive for the local community, we know people who give their time and get a lot back, be it enjoying the camaraderie of working in a team, learning new skills or campaigning on issues that are important to them.”

“We’ll give you all the training you need and would love to hear from you.”