Charity's new guide offers ways to explore Morecambe Bay on foot, bike or Tramper

Developed by Morecambe Bay Partnership, WaysAroundTheBay.org.uk will be the place to find inspiration, tips, guidance and facilities information for any walk, cycle or Tramper ride around Morecambe Bay.

The aim of the project is to encourage people to explore the area in low carbon ways for health and leisure, and to encourage them to support local businesses whilst they are out and about.

Visitors to the site will be able to use a journey planner tool to search linear and circular routes according to level of difficulty, type of route, and nearby facilities such as cafes, pubs, attractions, shops, places to stay, public transport, toilets and other public amenities.

People and dogs relaxing outside at Leighton Moss RSPB nature reserve. Picture: Wildey Media

The Bay's flagship multi-day cycling route, the Bay Cycle Way, will be featured but shorter rides which spur off and around it will also be highlighted. For those who prefer exploring on foot, a series of beautiful Bay walks which take in the best viewpoints are also to be promoted.

Businesses who wish to attract those who like to explore on foot, bike or Tramper off road mobility scooters are invited to participate free of charge for the duration of the programme which is funded by a Coastal Communities grant from the Department of Levelling up until March 2024.

Jo Haughton, the charity’s Marketing and Communication Officer, said Ways Around The Bay will help break down some of the barriers to enjoying outdoor spaces by providing the tools for those that need a helping hand.

Cyclists arriving at the The Port of Lancaster Smokehouse at Glasson. Picture: Wildey Media

"With an expanding Tramper hire network and re-starting the E-bike network, the site will offer something for everyone – not just the seasoned outdoor enthusiast,” she said.

There are also opportunities for businesses to become E-bike hire hubs as part of the Morecambe Bay Electric Bike Network and Tramper hire hubs. Cyclist/Walker welcome training will also be available online in late 2023.

Businesses are asked to register their interest at www.WaysAroundTheBay.org.uk

