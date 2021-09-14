Charity night to raise money for memorial garden for Heysham explosion victim George Hinds

George Hinds who died earlier this year in an explosion at Heysham. A charity night is being held at Lancaster Grand Theatre to raise money for a special place for George.

The variety night, which is suitable for families, will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7pm and tickets cost £12.

On the Lancaster Grand theatre website it said: “George loved gardening and playing in the mud, adventures with Chase his very best bud!

“So, let’s come together and help to create a space, a garden full of memories, “George’s Special Place”.

“All ticket money will go directly to “George’s Special Place”.”

Two-year-old George Hinds lost his life in a gas explosion in Heysham in May.

Hundreds of people gathered in Morecambe to clap and cheer on a massive memorial Paw Patrol themed convoy for George of lorries, bikes and cars which travelled along Morecambe promenade.

A gofund me page set up on behalf of George’s family to raise money from George’s prom convoy has already raised £5,724, half of which will go to The Tiger Lily Trust and half of which will go towards a memorial garden for George.

The variety night at Lancaster Grand will raise even more money for George’s memorial garden.

Strawberry Gardens welcomed George’s parents a week or two after his death and agreed on setting up an area in the pub dedicated to George for children to colour, play games and have fun.

The family also expressed wanting to have a resting/remembrance place for George, for which this variety night has been organised.