Work has completed on a £1.1m project to improve a four-mile stretch of towpath on the Lancaster Canal, making it more accessible for residents and visitors.

Waterways charity Canal & River Trust, which looks after the nation’s 250-year-old canal network, planned and coordinated the scheme to enhance the section of towpath on the Northern Reaches, from Stainton to just north of Holme village.

The works, which included widening and resurfacing the towpath using locally sourced self-binding gravel, are designed to fit in with the rural environment, provide a hardwearing surface, and reduce mud and puddles.

The trust worked with the Lancaster Canal Regeneration Partnership and Westmorland and Furness Council to secure the £1.1m funding for the project, which forms part of the new Lancaster Canal Towpath Trail between Kendal and Lancaster.

Lancaster Canal towpath has been upgraded.

To celebrate the new-look towpath being completed, a series of free events are being staged during half-term next week, Monday to Friday February 17 to 21, including a towpath troll trail, bike rides, nature doodling trail, heritage walks and boat rides.

Jon Horsfall, northwest director at Canal & River Trust, explains: “We’re delighted to see the improvements along the Northern Reaches of the Lancaster Canal towpath being completed, which will make this beautiful area more accessible for residents and visitors.

“Research shows that spending time by water is good for our physical and mental health. We’re committed, as a charity, to keeping our canals and towpaths open and alive so people can have the opportunity to experience and benefit from green spaces.

"This project is a great example of how we can work with our partners to deliver this towpath upgrade, which will make it much easier for everyone to enjoy the wonderful Lancaster Canal and will make a real difference to the local community.”

The upgraded Lancaster Canal towpath.

The project was funded by Westmorland and Furness Council, through the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund, as well as legacy grant funding from Cumbria County Council and South Lakeland District Council and was driven by the Lancaster Canal Regeneration Partnership.

Coun Jonathan Brook, leader of Westmorland and Furness Council, said: "It is fantastic news that the section of the Lancaster Canal Towpath Trail between Stainton and Holme is now completed and will be open to all year round and is set to host activities at half-term and long into the future.”

"A key part of our vision for Westmorland and Furness is supporting access to the outdoors and opportunities to live well and enjoy our wonderful surroundings. So, we are delighted to be able to support this wonderful project, which promotes walking and cycling routes, in a way which celebrates the heritage of the canal. In addition, it better connects several rural communities to each another.

“We will continue to work in partnership with the Lancaster Canal Regeneration Partnership and Canal & River Trust, to ensure the benefits of the Towpath Trail are realised. We will look to secure further funding, so that improvements can continue through Holme and Burton-in-Kendal, as well as looking at options for improvements from Kendal through to Stainton.”

Ester (10) and Isla (5) Moriarty-Watson enjoying the new towpath on their bikes.

The Lancaster Canal Towpath Trail aims to be fully accessible and also celebrate the heritage of the canal and follow the original towpath, in both the watered and un-watered sections, to promote walking and cycling routes.

Helen Watson-Moriarty, from Lancaster Canal Regeneration Partnership, added: “We’re really excited to celebrate the improvements to the Towpath Trail with a variety of events and activities, which are proving to be extremely popular. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone during half-term, and beyond, to enjoy everything this stunning stretch of the Lancaster Canal has to offer.

“We encourage everyone to keep an eye on the Towpath Trail website and socials for details of future events and to join our mailing list to stay up to date.”

For further information on the new Lancaster Canal Towpath Trail, the free February half-term activities and the opportunities for walking, cycling and paddling, go to: https://lancastercanaltowpathtrail.co.uk/