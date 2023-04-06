Channel 5 visits Lancaster for new antique show with celebrity auctioneer Paul Martin

The producers of Yorkshire Auction House and Catchphrase are on the hunt for individuals to visit Lancaster Castle with fascinating, precious, unusual or one-of-a-kind items to be featured on the show.

Each week, the series will see Paul Martin go head-to-head with a rival expert as they compete to make the most at auction in a fun, yet fiercely competitive new format.

Paul and his rival will battle it out in the auction house to get the best prices and to win The Great Auction Showdown!

Paul Martin will be appearing at Lancaster Castle later this month.

Executive producer Rosy Marshall McCrae said: “This series will be so much fun and we really want to speak to members of the public in the Lancaster area who maybe have a beloved or curious object they want to know the value of, or fancy making some cash at auction.

"We’d love to see unusual or one-of-a-kind pieces and can’t wait to see what precious antiques the area holds with its rich history.”

Paul Martin said: “I can’t wait to visit Lancaster, meet local people and see what incredible items I’m sure we’ll find.

"This series is a competition – and one that I definitely want to win each week! – so if you have something quirky, historical or exciting at home that you think could just be worth something, come on down!”

The Great Auction Showdown is filming in Lancaster Castle between 9.30am and 5pm on April 14 and 15.