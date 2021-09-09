Chancellor agrees to Eden Project meeting with Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris

Speaking during questions David Morris MP asked: "I know that this Government are listening to the levelling-up agenda, especially in the north of England, and on that note I should like to suggest that the best way of getting people back into work is putting forward new initiatives. Will the Chancellor meet me shortly to talk about Eden Project North?

In response Chancellor Rishi Sunak MP said: "I should be very happy to.

Speaking following questions in the chamber David Morris MP said: "On a big week for the Eden Project in Morecambe as the team have submitted their planning application I am pleased to have the opportunity to keep the funding for this project on the Chancellors radar and to meet with him again to work on securing the funding.

