A Conservation Management Plan (CMP) has been drawn up for the Mill Race area of the city and it aims to enhance the historic character around North Road and Lower Church Street as well as St Leonardgate.

This area is part of the wider Lancaster Conservation Area and traces the development of the city from its Roman and medieval settlements through its great expansion in the 18th and 19th century as a result of trading opportunities arising from the city’s position next to the River Lune.

The purpose of the CMP is to set out what makes the area significant and guide its future use and management. It is an important ingredient in maximising the benefits of the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project, thanks in part to funding from Historic England.

Coun Gina Dowding, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and placemaking, said: “Whilst the Mill Race itself is hidden from view today, it has had and continues to have, a major impact on the city.

"The Mill Race is a channel of water that lies underneath some of Lancaster’s low lying streets, including North Road, and is thought to have gained its name in medieval times for powering mills including the town’s circa 1574 cornmill located near what is now Damside Street and Dye House Lane.

"Over the succeeding centuries, the Mill Race gradually became covered over and was underground by the end of the First World War, but it has dictated the layout of buildings that we see today.

Damside Street, Lancaster.

“The Conservation Management Plan will play a critical role in supporting and enhancing this important part of Lancaster and I would urge anyone with an interest to get involved and have their say."

The consultation is open until Friday December 16.

To view the CMP, you can visit Lancaster.gov.uk/millrace-cmp and complete the online questionnaire.

