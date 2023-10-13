Chance meeting at Lancaster's Health Innovation Campus sparks collaborative charity bike challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But a team of riders who met through the collaborative ecosystem at Lancaster University’s Health Innovation Campus have now jumped in the saddle for a gruelling bike challenge to raise money for vital cancer research in the region.

Stu Powers, Health Innovation Community Manager at Health Innovation One, joined forces with Bob Hart, whose Rosebank PR and Communications agency is based on site, and Sam Cusworth, a Lancaster Environment Centre PhD student, to complete the long-distance ride from Glasgow to Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group raised more than £700 for North West Cancer Research, a charity also based at Health Innovation One which funds critical work to find out more about the killer disease’s causes and potential treatment.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stu Powers, Bob Hart and Sam Cusworth completed the long-distance ride from Glasgow to Lancaster.

Stu and Bob, both multi-day long-distance cyclists, proposed the challenge to Sam, an Ironman World Championships qualifier, after the group had spent a year getting together to clock up the miles on the bike.

Stu said: “Bob was cycling around Belgium this summer while Sam and I completed a Coast2Coast ride for a local community group earlier in the year, so we felt there was enough in the legs to take on something a little bit longer. We bounced around some ideas before Glasgow to Lancaster was confirmed.”

Following a pre-dawn start in Glasgow, the trio rode the 170 miles back to Lancaster in 10 hours 27 minutes – arriving home to a well-earned beer and burrito.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in following the team’s route can do so at https://www.strava.com/activities/9661175828

Laura Kornas, Head of Partnerships and Engagement for Health and Social Care, said: “It’s great to see the impact the Health Innovation Campus has, not just from the work we do but the collaboration opportunities and friendships being built around our health and care ecosystem.”

In the spirit of collaboration and supporting science, the team also handed over their ride data to Lancaster’s Sports and Exercise Science department to support its work investigating the effects of endurance activities.

Donations are still open via the link https://northwestcancerresearch.enthuse.com/pf/stu-sam-bob-ride-a-bike-quite-far