Celebrations for Lancaster care home resident Joan as she turns 103

Celebrations have been in full swing at Laurel Bank Care Home in Lancaster as one of its residents reached her 103rd birthday in style.

Joan Hardcastle was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she celebrated her landmark birthday.

Joan had told staff she fancied a ride out in a limousine down Morecambe prom so the team put the word out locally to help get her that limo ride.

They were delighted when a local company said they could help.

Birthday girl Joan.

After they had been picked up in their limo, Joan and her friends had afternoon tea at the Midland Hotel.

As an extra special treat, the team at Laurel Bank, along with Joan’s friends, had organised a Butler in the Buff for her return from the Midland.

Joan was greeted by him serving a champagne reception for everyone at Laurel Bank – it is a sight she won’t forget in a very long time!

Born in 1922, Joan has a long list of achievements in her life. She became an air raid warden at 17. During the war she wrote to soldiers on the front line for comfort, and volunteered for the Royal Voluntary Service for 60 years until she was 96.

Joan celebrates with an afternoon tea.

Joan helped out with Meals on Wheels delivering to people who were younger than her!

Joan’s proudest moment was being awarded her MBE for her voluntary work.

The birthday girl said: “I can’t believe people have gone to all of this effort just for me! I am very overwhelmed but so grateful and it has been a birthday to remember.”

Among those staff and residents attending Joan’s very special day was fellow resident Dougie, who is Laurel Bank’s events announcer for the home, and he made a special speech for Joan.

Lyndsay Scott, general manager of Laurel Bank, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Joan is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, always helping others, makes us laugh and tells us how it is, we wouldn’t have her any other way.”

