Celebration of reggae icon Bob Marley comes to Morecambe

The magic of Marley will be celebrated with a special show coming to The Platform in Morecambe.

By Debbie Butler
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 1:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:02 pm

Legend – The Music of Bob Marley promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza, as a talented cast combine his superb, distinctive vocals with great musicianship.

Together they recreate the timeless hits Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin’, Buffalo Soldier, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Iron Lion Zion, I Shot the Sheriff and many more reggae classics.

This two-hour spectacular, showcasing the music of Marley, will leave audiences on a natural high. Legend – The Music of Bob Marley captures the charisma and culture of an icon gone too soon.

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

