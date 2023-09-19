News you can trust since 1837
Celebration as 100-year lease is signed on Lancaster Music Co-op

Local music lovers are celebrating thanks to the signing of a momentous lease and funding agreement with Lancaster City Council that will secure the future of the city’s much-loved Music Co-operative.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
Members of the Co-op’s steering committee, after years of tireless campaigning and fundraising, signed the essential document on Monday morning.

Holly Blackwell, from the Co-op said: "This is a totally momentous occasion for Lancaster Music Co-op and for future generations of musicians in the city.

"We've been trying to get a long-term lease on the building for more than twenty years, so today we're all absolutely joyous that finally we've secured the future of the Music Co-op for years to come.”

Holly and David Blackwell with Coun Nick Wilkinson, signing the Music Co-op’s lease.Holly and David Blackwell with Coun Nick Wilkinson, signing the Music Co-op’s lease.
Holly, singer with Lancaster band The Lovely Eggs alongside husband David, added, “We've all worked so hard to bring this about and it just feels amazing to be able to finally start work on repairs to the building and getting it back up and running for all the bands and musicians across the Lancaster district and beyond, now and in the future.

"We've still got lot of hard work ahead of us. But we're up for it. Bring it on!"

Located in Lodge Street in the city since 1985, the Music Co-op has provided a safe, accessible and affordable space for musicians, from beginners to professionals, to rehearse and record.

Sadly, over the years the heritage building deteriorated to the point where the cost of major structural repairs rendered the popular facility unusable and it was forced to temporarily close.

Coun Nick Wilkinson, cabinet member with responsibility for regeneration, skills and digital innovation, said: “For over 30 years Lancaster Music Co-op has been a vital resource for the city’s musicians.

"The signing of the lease agreement has been a long time coming and helps to ensure the future of the Co-op, placing the organisation on a secure footing so it can continue to play its important role in our cultural offer.”

Lancaster Music Co-op, established in 1985, is a non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space for the music community in Lancaster and the surrounding area.

It provides equal opportunity for anyone, from any background, any age, who wants to make music at any level and in its many forms.

The Music Co-op has been at the centre of the local music community as well as serving as a launchpad for upcoming & national music artists.

It is a place where any type of musician, with interests in any genre can go to practice, write, produce, record and get together with other musicians. It provides a safe, supportive and welcoming environment where local musicians find their beginnings, where they can be nurtured – and where they can evolve.

In 2018, Lancaster City Council issued the Music Co-op with an eviction order.

However, the community fought hard in a nationwide campaign to save this vital community resource.

Receiving nationwide support from the likes of Abbey Road Studios, Butch Vig, Sleaford Mods and Maximo Park, councillors unanimously voted to secure its future for good by rescinding the eviction notice, assuring the Co-op they would grant a long-term affordable lease below market value and promising to carry out much needed repairs to the building.

