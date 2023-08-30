Kimberleigh Parry launched a petition after her husband was attacked with a blade while in Ryelands Park on Friday afternoon.

She has called for "immediate action be taken to enhance security measures within Ryelands Park."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am writing this petition with deep concern for the safety of our community in Lancaster," she wrote on the petition.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack happened in Ryelands Park on Friday afternoon.

"My husband recently experienced a horrifying incident that has left him with a nasty injury and concerned for the well-being of our fellow residents.

"While walking our dog in broad daylight at Ryelands Park, he was attacked by an assailant with a bladed weapon, who demanded his phone.

"This event (and multiple others that have happed in the park) has made me realise that we cannot afford to ignore the rising crime rates in our area any longer. It is imperative that immediate action be taken to enhance security measures within Ryelands Park, ensuring the safety of all visitors and residents alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Installing CCTV cameras throughout the park will serve as an effective deterrent against criminal activities and provide valuable evidence for law enforcement agencies when incidents occur.

"The presence of surveillance cameras can significantly reduce crime rates by creating a sense of accountability among potential wrongdoers.

"By signing this petition, you are expressing your support for installing CCTV cameras throughout Ryelands Park as an urgent measure towards ensuring public safety within our community.

"We call upon local authorities, including the city council and law enforcement agencies to take immediate action on this matter. The installation of CCTV cameras will not only provide a safer environment for residents, but it will also encourage more people to utilise and enjoy the park without fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let us stand united in our demand for a safer Ryelands Park. Together, we can make a difference and reclaim our community from the grips of crime.

"Thank you for your support and commitment to creating a secure environment for all who visit or reside in Lancaster."

The petition can be found online at https://www.change.org/p/install-cctv-cameras-in-ryelands-park-to-ensure-public-safety