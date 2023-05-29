News you can trust since 1837
CCTV cameras installed on Bay Cycle Way between Lancaster and Morecambe

New CCTV cameras have been installed on the Bay Cycle Way between Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:36 BST

Twenty-two cameras have been installed to help residents feel safer, after concerns were raised following a series of serious incidents last year.

Among them, a woman in her 70s was found with a head injury close to Ovangle Road, while in another attack, a woman in her 50s suffered serious head injuries which left her in a coma.

The project, which is externally funded, came as a result of of residents’ responses to a public survey, highlighting that people did not feel safe on the cycle path.

The new CCTV cameras being installed.The new CCTV cameras being installed.
The cameras installed cover the stretch between Millennium Bridge, Lancaster, and Morrisons, Morecambe. They will enhance CCTV provision already in use across the district.

“The new cameras are a culmination of a project working alongside the Community Safety Partnership. Residents indicated that the cycle path was a place they did not feel safe,” said Caroline Jackson, deputy leader of Lancaster City Council.

“This particularly concerned women and deterred people from healthy active travel. So, it is great to see a positive reaction to the steps we have made to address community safety concerns.”

One of the new CCTV cameras.One of the new CCTV cameras.
