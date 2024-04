Police want to speak to these two men in connection with two burglaries in Heysham.

Police would like to speak to them in connection with two burglaries in Heysham.

Police have been making enquiries offline since the burglaries were reported on January 10 and are now asking for the public’s help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...