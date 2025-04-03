Cause of water damage at Lancaster museum under investigation

By Louise Bryning
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:18 BST
Water damage at Lancaster’s historic City Museum is currently being investigated.

A Lancaster City Council spokesperson said the damage to the upstairs corridor wall had been caused by water ingress.

“Having been thoroughly cleaned, the wall is now in the process of drying out before repairs can take place,” the spokesperson said.

The City Museum celebrated its centenary in 2023 but the building, originally Lancaster’s Town Hall, dates back to 1783.

Lancaster City Museum.

For the first time in its history, the City Museum is now charging a £5 admission fee to visitors from outside the district with initial income being used to refurbish the staircase.

The museum’s stairlift has been out of action since October 2023 following safety concerns, meaning anyone with mobility problems has been unable to access the permanent displays including those of the King’s Own Regiment Museum.

It is hoped that a new stairlift, able to accommodate heavier motorised wheelchairs as well as manual wheelchairs, will be in place by the end of May.

