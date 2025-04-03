Cause of water damage at Lancaster museum under investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Water damage at Lancaster’s historic City Museum is currently being investigated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lancaster City Council spokesperson said the damage to the upstairs corridor wall had been caused by water ingress.

“Having been thoroughly cleaned, the wall is now in the process of drying out before repairs can take place,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City Museum celebrated its centenary in 2023 but the building, originally Lancaster’s Town Hall, dates back to 1783.

Lancaster City Museum.

For the first time in its history, the City Museum is now charging a £5 admission fee to visitors from outside the district with initial income being used to refurbish the staircase.

The museum’s stairlift has been out of action since October 2023 following safety concerns, meaning anyone with mobility problems has been unable to access the permanent displays including those of the King’s Own Regiment Museum.

It is hoped that a new stairlift, able to accommodate heavier motorised wheelchairs as well as manual wheelchairs, will be in place by the end of May.