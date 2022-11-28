Cast and crew of Morecambe ITV drama The Bay enjoy evening at TV awards

The ITV series had been nominated in the Best Drama Series category, while writers Daragh Carville and Furquan Akhtar were also been nominated as Best Writers.

The RTS Awards recognise excellence across the entire range of programme making and broadcasting skills.

Before the ceremony kicked off on Saturday evening, Daragh Carville, who lives in Lancaster, had said on social media: "On my way to Manchester for the Royal Television Society awards, where The Bay is nominated for a couple of prizes, as Best Series and Best Writer. Not gonna win, like, but sure it gets you out of the house."

Daragh Carville (second left) with some of the team from The Bay at the awards.

He later went on to say: "Well, as expected, we didn't win. But we did have a lovely time."

The Best Drama award went to Anne, a mini-series starring Maxine Peake as campaigner Anne Williams fighting for justice following the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

The Best Writer award went to Tony Schumacher for The Responder, a police drama series set in Liverpool, written by former Merseyside Police officer Tony Schumacher and starring Martin Freeman.

Daragh had previously said that he was "very proud" that The Bay has been nominated for the Best Series award, and was also "chuffed to bits" to be nominated as Best Writer with Furquan Akhtar.

The Bay is currently filming its fourth series. Photo: Jed Knight / © Tall Story Pictures 2021