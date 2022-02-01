Carnforth war heroes to be honoured with new road names

Three streets within the new development at Scotland Road will be given the names of the men, who are also found on Carnforth’s War Memorial.

Many residents of Carnforth will have seen the second leaflet in the town council's Men on the Monument series, published last November, honouring the men who died in World War Two.

A copy of the leaflet came to the attention of Lancaster City Council’s street naming officer, who contacted the council clerk Bob Bailey, requesting to name some of the roads and streets at the new Rowland Homes estate of houses, which have just started to be built on the A6 near Truckhaven, after the men on the monument.

The council was then asked to contact any surviving relations to seek their permission and an appeal on social media and by word of mouth brought forward several fascinating and poignant responses from descendants of some of the men.

As a result, Rowland Homes intend to name Bagguley Grove in honour of Squadron Leader Robert Beck Bagguley DFC (died 1943), Dumbleton Road in honour of Stoker 1st Class Herbert Dumbleton, RN, (died 1944), and Walkden Way in honour of Lance Corporal James Watson Walkden of the Royal Armoured Corps (died 1944).

Coun Jim Grisenthwaite said: "It is worth remembering that these three Carnforth men represent more than 60 who gave their lives for this country in the two world wars.

"We shouldn’t forget the sacrifice made by them all and if you’d like to know a little more about each of them then please contact Bob Bailey for a copy of our Men on the Monument leaflets."

Lance Corporal James Watson Walkden and family.