Carnforth Town Council welcomes strengthened collaboration with Lancaster City Council

Carnforth Town Council has issued a statement in light of comments made during a city council meeting which discussed a working arrangement with the town.

They said: “Carnforth Town Council acknowledges the recent comments made during Lancaster City Council’s cabinet meeting on July 23 and welcomes the subsequent apology from Coun Peter Jackson.

"We appreciate the recognition of Carnforth as a significant settlement within the district and the commitment to improving communication and collaboration through the newly introduced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“Carnforth is a vibrant and forward-looking town with a strong sense of community, a rich heritage, and a growing reputation as an excellent place to live, work, and visit.

"The town council is proud of the many initiatives led by local residents, businesses, and community groups that continue to enhance the town’s appeal and sustainability.

“We are pleased that Lancaster City Council has acknowledged the importance of Carnforth and the need for more structured engagement.

"The MoU represents a positive step forward in formalising the already constructive working relationship between our councils. It provides a framework for joint working, shared priorities, and mutual support in delivering projects that benefit our residents and the wider district.”

Carnforth mayor, Coun Rowland Parker, said: "Carnforth is a town of ambition, resilience, and community spirit. We welcome the renewed commitment from Lancaster City Council to work more closely with us.

"The Memorandum of Understanding is a valuable opportunity to build on our shared goals and ensure that Carnforth continues to thrive as a place where people are proud to live, work, and visit."

The council statement added: “Carnforth Town Council remains confident that, by building on this foundation of collaboration, our ambitions for the town’s future development will be realised. We look forward to continuing our work with Lancaster City Council and other partners to ensure Carnforth receives the attention and investment it deserves.

“We thank all councillors who have voiced their support for Carnforth and reaffirm our commitment to representing the interests of our community with positivity, professionalism, and purpose.”