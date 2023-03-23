News you can trust since 1837
Carnforth Town Council to take over management of town allotments

Carnforth Town Council will be assuming responsibility for the management and administration of the Carnforth (Highfield) allotments from April 1.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:17 GMT

The council has held the freehold of the allotments since its transfer from Lancaster City Council a decade ago.

However, the administration and day-to-day management of the allotments has been in the hands of a volunteer allotments committee.

After several months of discussion with the committee, it was resolved unanimously at a recent annual meeting that the town council would now resume responsibility with a volunteer ‘friends group’ being formed to allow allotment holders to continue to have a collective voice.

Part of Carnforth allotments. Photo: Google Street View
Carnforth Town Council commissioned a professional survey of the allotments in August 2022, creating an accurate record of the size of each plot.

This helped to replace the antiquated method of charging rents based on a system whereby plots are measured in perches with a simpler and fairer charge for each square metre occupied.

Deputy town mayor Coun Jim Grisenthwaite said: “It is the town council’s firm intention and ambition to protect and develop the allotments for the benefit of the whole community.

"Protecting our local environment and sustainability is a key element of the Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan.

The Carnforth allotments site.
"As such we will promote the environmental and economic benefits of growing fruit and vegetables to the residents of Carnforth as a whole and give priority to those local residents who may wish to take up an allotment.

"The town council thanks the Carnforth Allotments Committee and plot holders for their efforts in maintaining the allotments over many years and we look forward to working closely with them going forward.”

