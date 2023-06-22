News you can trust since 1837
Carnforth Town Council lodges bid for premises licence for civic hall

Carnforth Town Council has lodged a bid to have a premises licence granted for the civic hall.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:20 BST

The council has applied to the city council for the granting of a licence for the following occasions:

1) Plays – Saturday & Sunday 18:30 to 22:00

2) Films – Saturday 18:30 to 22:00

Carnforth Civic Hall. Photo: Google Street VIewCarnforth Civic Hall. Photo: Google Street VIew
Carnforth Civic Hall. Photo: Google Street VIew
3) Indoor sporting events – Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 22:00

4) Live music - Saturday & Sunday 18:30 to 22:00

5) Recorded music - Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 22:00

6) Performances of dance - Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 22:00

7) Supply of alcohol – 09:00 to 23:00

Any interested party or responsible authority may make representations on this application in writing to the Licensing Manager, Lancaster City Council, Morecambe Town Hall, Marine Road, Morecambe, LA4 5AF, or by email to [email protected], by no later than July 20.

The full application can be viewed at the above premises between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday or online at www.carnforthtowncouncil.org or www.lancaster.gov.uk

