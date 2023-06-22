The council has applied to the city council for the granting of a licence for the following occasions:

1) Plays – Saturday & Sunday 18:30 to 22:00

2) Films – Saturday 18:30 to 22:00

Carnforth Civic Hall. Photo: Google Street VIew

3) Indoor sporting events – Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 22:00

4) Live music - Saturday & Sunday 18:30 to 22:00

5) Recorded music - Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 22:00

6) Performances of dance - Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 22:00

7) Supply of alcohol – 09:00 to 23:00

Any interested party or responsible authority may make representations on this application in writing to the Licensing Manager, Lancaster City Council, Morecambe Town Hall, Marine Road, Morecambe, LA4 5AF, or by email to [email protected], by no later than July 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad