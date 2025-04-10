Carnforth to host a day of family fun for Easter
The hall will be buzzing with fun for everyone between 10am and 4pm, and will have a fantastic line-up of events to make this Easter unforgettable.
Events include:
Animal Petting Zone: Get up close and personal with adorable animals! This is a perfect opportunity for kids and animal lovers alike to learn about and interact with various friendly creatures.
Craft Activities: Unleash your creativity with our Easter-themed crafts, including egg decorating and handmade cards. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!
Easter Egg Hunt: Put on your detective hat and search for hidden eggs around the hall! Prizes await those who find the most!
Music: Enjoy lively music throughout the day to keep the festive spirit alive.
Refreshments: Enjoy delicious snacks and drinks to keep your energy up!
Admission is £3 for adults and accompanied children are free.
Tickets are available now at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EPAU
In a statement about the event, Coun Viktoria Szalai said: “This Easter Fun Day at Carnforth Civic Hall promises to be a wonderful gathering for families and friends.
"It’s a fantastic opportunity to come together, enjoy engaging activities, and celebrate the joy of the season. We look forward to welcoming everyone for a day filled with laughter and community spirit!”