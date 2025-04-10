Carnforth to host a day of family fun for Easter

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Carnforth Town Council is hosting a day filled with excitement and family-friendly activities at Carnforth Civic Hall this Easter Monday.

The hall will be buzzing with fun for everyone between 10am and 4pm, and will have a fantastic line-up of events to make this Easter unforgettable.

Events include:

Animal Petting Zone: Get up close and personal with adorable animals! This is a perfect opportunity for kids and animal lovers alike to learn about and interact with various friendly creatures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
There will be fun for all at the Carnforth Easter event.There will be fun for all at the Carnforth Easter event.
There will be fun for all at the Carnforth Easter event.

Craft Activities: Unleash your creativity with our Easter-themed crafts, including egg decorating and handmade cards. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Easter Egg Hunt: Put on your detective hat and search for hidden eggs around the hall! Prizes await those who find the most!

Music: Enjoy lively music throughout the day to keep the festive spirit alive.

Refreshments: Enjoy delicious snacks and drinks to keep your energy up!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Admission is £3 for adults and accompanied children are free.

Tickets are available now at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EPAU

In a statement about the event, Coun Viktoria Szalai said: “This Easter Fun Day at Carnforth Civic Hall promises to be a wonderful gathering for families and friends.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to come together, enjoy engaging activities, and celebrate the joy of the season. We look forward to welcoming everyone for a day filled with laughter and community spirit!”

Related topics:Carnforth
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice