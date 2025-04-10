Carnforth to host a day of family fun for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carnforth Town Council is hosting a day filled with excitement and family-friendly activities at Carnforth Civic Hall this Easter Monday.

The hall will be buzzing with fun for everyone between 10am and 4pm, and will have a fantastic line-up of events to make this Easter unforgettable.

Events include:

Animal Petting Zone: Get up close and personal with adorable animals! This is a perfect opportunity for kids and animal lovers alike to learn about and interact with various friendly creatures.

There will be fun for all at the Carnforth Easter event.

Craft Activities: Unleash your creativity with our Easter-themed crafts, including egg decorating and handmade cards. There’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Easter Egg Hunt: Put on your detective hat and search for hidden eggs around the hall! Prizes await those who find the most!

Music: Enjoy lively music throughout the day to keep the festive spirit alive.

Refreshments: Enjoy delicious snacks and drinks to keep your energy up!

Admission is £3 for adults and accompanied children are free.

Tickets are available now at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EPAU

In a statement about the event, Coun Viktoria Szalai said: “This Easter Fun Day at Carnforth Civic Hall promises to be a wonderful gathering for families and friends.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to come together, enjoy engaging activities, and celebrate the joy of the season. We look forward to welcoming everyone for a day filled with laughter and community spirit!”