Carnforth Station's famous Brief Encounter bar reopens under new ownership after Covid pandemic

Liam and Andrea behind the bar. Photo by Andy Slack

The Refreshment Room reopened on September 27, having been closed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The renamed Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro and Bar has been fully refurbished and is now owned and managed by business partners Liam Law and Andrea Wren, who will be ably assisted by chef Jim, Faye, Amy and Gill.

Breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea will be served daily with evening meals from Thursday to Sunday. The business is fully licenced.

The Station Master's Office. Photo by Andy Slack

The Brief Encounter Refreshment Room Bistro and Bar will be open daily from 7.30am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday; 7.30am to 10.30pm on Thursday; 7.30am to 11pm on Friday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sunday.

Liam is a trained chef who formerly managed the Martin Arms at Ingleton, while Andrea is a care home manager and former manager of the Vale of Lune Rugby Union Football Club.

Recently she and Liam have been working part time at Carnforth Cricket Club. Together they helped bring back the Carnforth Carnival after an absence of many years.

More recently Liam and Andrea were instrumental in setting up the Covid-19 Support Group working with local community organisations that included Carnforth Town Council, Carnforth Rotary, Carnforth Salvation Army and Morecambe Food Bank.

The team: back row left to right - James, Faye, Amy and Gill; front row - Andrea and Liam. Photo by Andy Slack

Andrea said that they both “fell in love with the quirkiness and nostalgia of the Refreshment Room and hope to combine the old with the new”.

Liam and Andrea were born and bred in Carnforth and have always supported local causes and now hope they can rely on the support of the local and visiting population in their new venture.

The bar. Photo by Andy Slack