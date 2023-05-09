The once-in-a-generation, full fibre broadband upgrade will let thousands of local people and businesses connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses to trade online and compete for decades to come.

More than 4,000 homes and businesses in Carnforth will benefit as part of the company’s regular programme of build updates.

Full fibre broadband provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity; with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Openreach are rolling out their full fibre broadband to Carnforth.

Local people can visit the Openreach website for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach partnership director for the north and Scotland, said: “Nobody in the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach.

"We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available.”

Across the area more than 35,000 people living and working in communities such as Hest Bank, Heysham, Lancaster and Morecambe already have access and investment is planned in other locations including Caton, Galgate and Halton.