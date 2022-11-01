Carnforth Rotary’s Santa’s Sleigh coming to Carnforth and villages in December
Carnforth Rotary’s Santa’s Sleigh will be coming to Carnforth and surrounding villages in December.
All proceeds go back into local villages over the year, to support requested worthy causes.
Timings and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Detail of static locations will be on Facebook in due course.
The visits from Santa's Sleigh are subject to weather conditions on the day.
Monday December 5 – Carnforth Brow and South
Tuesday December 6 – Slyne-with-Hest
Wednesday December 7 – Warton West and Mill Head
Thursday December 8 – Burton Central and Kings Arms
Friday December 9 – Crag Bank
Saturday December 10 – Bolton-le-Sands South
Sunday December 11 – Halton
Monday December 12 – Nether Kellet and Over Kellet
Tuesday December 13 – Carnforth – Highfield Road areas
Wednesday December 14 – Silverdale
Thursday December 15 – Warton Central
Saturday December 17 – Hest Bank
Sunday December 18 – Bolton-le-Sands North