Carnforth Rotary’s Santa’s Sleigh coming to Carnforth and villages in December

All proceeds go back into local villages over the year, to support requested worthy causes.

Timings and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Detail of static locations will be on Facebook in due course.

The Carnforth Rotary club's Santa's Sleigh attended the switch on and brought Father Christmas to meet all the children who attended the event. The sleigh has started its tour of the villages around the villages in the Carnforth area collecting donations to be used locally for good causes.

The visits from Santa's Sleigh are subject to weather conditions on the day.

Monday December 5 – Carnforth Brow and South

Tuesday December 6 – Slyne-with-Hest

Wednesday December 7 – Warton West and Mill Head

Thursday December 8 – Burton Central and Kings Arms

Friday December 9 – Crag Bank

Saturday December 10 – Bolton-le-Sands South

Sunday December 11 – Halton

Monday December 12 – Nether Kellet and Over Kellet

Tuesday December 13 – Carnforth – Highfield Road areas

Wednesday December 14 – Silverdale

Thursday December 15 – Warton Central

Saturday December 17 – Hest Bank