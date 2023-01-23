Voters will be asked the question: 'Do you want Lancaster City Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Carnforth to help decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?'

To vote in this referendum, residents of Carnforth and Crag Bank must be registered to vote and be 18 or over on the day of the poll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To check you are on the Electoral Register and eligible to vote or to register, Lancaster City Council Electoral Services by telephone on 01524 582905 or email [email protected]

A referendum relating to the adoption of Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan will be held in Carnforth and Crag Bank electoral wards.

The polling stations will be:

• Carnforth Civic Hall, North Road, Carnforth

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Crag Bank Village Hall, Jesson Way, Carnforth

These will be open from 7am-10pm on the day of the referendum, with counting taking place on the same day after the polling stations have been closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of documents have been produced in order to help with the voting process.

These can be viewed on Lancaster City Council's website at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/planning-policy/community-rights/neighbourhood-planning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Printed versions are available to view at:

• Lancaster City Council Offices at Morecambe Town Hall, Marine Road East, Morecambe (Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am to 1pm, excluding Bank Holidays)

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Lancaster City Council Offices at Lancaster Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster (Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am to 1pm, excluding Bank Holidays)

• Carnforth Library 65A Lancaster Road, Carnforth (Opening hours are Tuesday 9am to 7pm; Wednesday 9am to 1pm, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm; Saturday 9am to 1pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

• At the scheduled Carnforth Town Council meetings on December 21 and January 18 at Carnforth Council Offices, 46-48 Market Street, Carnforth

Results of the Carnforth Neighbourhood Planning Referendum of the Neighbourhood Plan will be published in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan was independently examined between August and October 2022 and the examiner recommended that, subject to some proposed modifications, the plan should proceed to referendum.

A neighbourhood plan comes into force as part of the statutory development plan, once it has been approved at referendum.

Advertisement Hide Ad