Carnforth pub reveals novel new idea for its bowling green
Owners at the Bay Horse Hotel in Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme, have requested a proposed lawful development certificate to convert their existing bowling green to a padel court.
Padel tennis is a court sport based on tennis and squash. It is played over a net and uses glass/perspex side panels against which tennis balls can be played.
The Lawn Tennis Association have seen a boom in the sport in recent years, with around 90,000 people playing annually.
As a result, the number of courts is on the rise, with around 250 nationwide in 2022, expected to rise to around 400 by the end of 2023.
The long established bowling green facility is identified as an existing sport/recreation facility by the adopted Local Plan Policy Map.
However, it has been underused in recent times, and the applicant is seeking to maintain and promote the continuing active use of the site for sport and recreation.
The proposals do not include any alterations to bowling green, which will be retained in its present state.
It is proposed to install the padel court on a temporary basis for 12 months in a bid to test community interest.
Proposals for a permanent set-up could then follow if there is sufficient interest.
No groundwork is needed and the courts can be easily moved if needed. They take just six to eight hours to set up.