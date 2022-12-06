Carnforth Town Council has contacted the O2 service provider and been told that the situation is expected to continue until December 18.

Carnforth mobile phone users are serviced by three main phone masts - one in North Road, Carnforth, one in Bolton-le-Sands and one in Over Kellet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of these is currently out of order.

Residents in Carnforth could find themselves without a phone signal this month.

All contracted users should be able to access a signal from the other two masts, although higher 'traffic' will result in a slower service.

But pay-as-you-go customers will have NO signal as they are routed exclusively via the Carnforth mast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This situation is likely to continue with a further update available on Sunday December 18.