Carnforth pay-as-you-go mobile owners to be without signal for two weeks as phone mast goes down
Carnforth residents who use a pay-as-you-go phone will be unable to access a signal until at least mid-December due to a mast being out of order in the town.
Carnforth Town Council has contacted the O2 service provider and been told that the situation is expected to continue until December 18.
Carnforth mobile phone users are serviced by three main phone masts - one in North Road, Carnforth, one in Bolton-le-Sands and one in Over Kellet.
The first of these is currently out of order.
All contracted users should be able to access a signal from the other two masts, although higher 'traffic' will result in a slower service.
But pay-as-you-go customers will have NO signal as they are routed exclusively via the Carnforth mast.
This situation is likely to continue with a further update available on Sunday December 18.
Carnforth Town Council has triggered its Emergency Plan in response to this situation and will post updates via social media and on community notice boards.