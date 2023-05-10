Carnforth parties to mark coronation of King Charles III
Carnforth turned red, white and blue at the weekend as it celebrated the coronation of King Charles III.
Carnforth Town Council took part in a national project in celebration of the coronation, culminating in the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, when people were invited to join the celebrations and share food, friendship and fun in an act of community.
There was also a selection of top quality crafts and entertainment to enjoy all day long.
The coronation itself was also streamed live on a big screen at Carnforth Civic Hall on Saturday for those who wanted to watch along with others.
Thanks to Carnforth Town Council for the photos.