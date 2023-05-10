News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Carnforth parties to mark coronation of King Charles III

Carnforth turned red, white and blue at the weekend as it celebrated the coronation of King Charles III.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th May 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:31 BST

Carnforth Town Council took part in a national project in celebration of the coronation, culminating in the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, when people were invited to join the celebrations and share food, friendship and fun in an act of community.

There was also a selection of top quality crafts and entertainment to enjoy all day long.

The coronation itself was also streamed live on a big screen at Carnforth Civic Hall on Saturday for those who wanted to watch along with others.

Thanks to Carnforth Town Council for the photos.

Carnforth residents at the big lunch event.

1. Carnforth coronation party

Carnforth residents at the big lunch event. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Enjoying the sunshine.

2. Carnforth coronation party

Enjoying the sunshine. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Celebrating the coronation in Carnforth.

3. Carnforth coronation party

Celebrating the coronation in Carnforth. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Entertaining the crowds at Carnforth's coronation party.

4. Carnforth coronation party

Entertaining the crowds at Carnforth's coronation party. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Charles IIICarnforthCarnforth Town Council