Carnforth man among seven arrested in dawn raids as part of police crackdown on organised crime

The seven were arrested in a series of co-ordinated dawn raids at address in Carnforth, Preston and Carlisle as part of Operation Warrior.

They were all arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply a Class A controlled drug and money laundering.

They are a 34-year-old man from Carnforth, a 35-year-old man from Carlisle, a 30-year-old man from Preston, a 33-year-old woman from Preston, a 43-year-old man from Preston, a 37-year-old man from Preston and a 29-year-old man from Preston.

Seven people, including a Carnforth man, have been arrested today as part of a police crackdown on organised crime.

They all remain in custody.

Last week police arrested six people at address in Blackpool and Preston and five of those people have now been charged.

They appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court last week and will next appear at Preston Crown Court.

A sixth person, a 62-year-old man from Preston, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Operation Warrior is the name for a county-wide crime crackdown aimed at disrupting and tackling organised crime.

Not only are warrants and arrests taking place on a weekly basis, but a high-profile advertising campaign has led to more information coming in from members of the public, leaving no place to hide for offenders.

Warrior is dedicated to bringing more offenders to justice as well as stripping them of their cash, cars, and other assets.

In the last four months alone, Operation Warrior has led to almost 300 arrests, close to 100 charges, more than 20 cash seizures and more than 60 years’ imprisonment for offenders.

Operation Warrior targets both individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

It aims to deliver on Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority.

Police activity, coupled with a high-profile leaflet, radio and billboard campaign, has seen an increase in information being passed to police, all of which will help to bring more offenders to justice.

Det Chief Insp James Edmonds said: “I hope that our continued activity clearly shows how committed we are to tackling serious and organised crime which is a threat to communities across the country. It takes many forms including drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal immigration, fraud and financial crime, counterfeiting, organised acquisitive crime, cybercrime, and exploitation.”

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “It's important that we send a clear message to criminals that police are coming to get you, and this is another great example of the work officers do, every single day, to disrupt and dismantle organised crime gangs and put them behind bars.

"It's what Op Warrior is all about, taking the fight to criminals that blight our communities, delivering on my Fighting Crime Plan and seeing even more arrests, more asset seizures and more drugs off our streets. Results like this, which will directly make Lancashire safer, is what the public want to see and delivers on a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan.

"I would encourage anyone to report suspicious activity or any information that might help in bringing criminals to justice, as we continue to go after more and make sure those involved in organised crime feel the full force of the law and have their day in court."

Police are still appealing for anyone with information about organised crime to contact them or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously. Information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to £1,000.

Organised crime includes:

• Trafficking - A sign that it is occurring could be a house being used by a large group of people or people calling at the house at all times of the day.

• Drugs supply - This often involves exploitation of the vulnerable and violence in local communities.

• Cyber-crime - Fraudulent emails or phishing scams with the aim of getting personal details are often distributed by organised crime groups.