Carnforth-Lancaster agreement ‘meaningless’ with no detailed plan, claims councillor

A Carnforth councillor has labelled a proposed new agreement which aims for closer working between Lancaster City Council and Carnforth Town Council as ‘meaningless’.

Labour councillor Jackson Stubbs questioned a proposed ‘memorandum of understanding’ which has been backed by the city council ahead of an expected future shake-up of councils.

Lancaster City Council hopes to have non-legally binding agreements in place with Carnforth and Morecambe town councils for closer working against a backdrop of expected change.

Under the government’s English Devolution White Paper, district councils could be scrapped or merged into new, bigger authorities covering 500,000 people by 2028.

But change may also bring new roles for smaller town and parish councils too.

District and county councils have been asked by the government to consider their future preferences and submit detailed ideas by this November.

Considerations could include future public access to councillors and local democracy, future powers over public services, power over policies for local economies, planning, high streets, tourism, arts and leisure, or land and property, such as sports pitches, parks, car parks, libraries or town halls.

Coun Stubbs raised the issue during questions at the latest full meeting of Lancaster City Council.

He said: “The council’s deputy leader, Peter Jackson, recently suggested Carnforth does not get the attention it deserves. I want to ensure that Carnforth is a well-considered area.

"Thanks to the candour of the deputy leader seemingly saying Carnforth is not taken seriously, what to you plan to do about Carnforth?”

In reply, Green councillor and city council leader Caroline Jackson said: “This new memorandum of understanding moves the situation on from how it was before, when the Labour Party was also involved.

"Perhaps the deputy leader [Peter Jackson] was being a bit flippant when he made that remark, which he shouldn’t be?

“But we are hoping the memorandum of understanding will ensure regular contact with Carnforth, which is a well-organised and motivated area. We want to ensure there’s better communication between us and are looking to push Carnforth on topics like the Eden Project.”

But Coun Stubbs said: “I find that slightly disrespectful. A memorandum of understanding is largely meaningless. What have you got in your plan to enhance the Carnforth ward?”

Coun Jackson added: “We have got the intention to work better with Carnforth. Telling Carnforth what it wants is not the way to do things. We will work with Carnforth. This is not about telling people what they should have. This is about making sure our link is better formed, regular and will have reverberation.”

She added: “Some UK Shared Prosperity Fund money went to Carnforth because it made its needs known. This memorandum of understanding is about working better together in future. That is respectful – not telling Carnforth what to do.”

Later, Coun Jackson said: “I am sorry that my flippant comment about Carnforth recently caused any issues. But I represent various places which we don’t hear mentioned very often in this council chamber. Carnforth deserves regular consideration and we intend the same for Morecambe.”