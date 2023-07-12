Doris was born Doris Clark on July 12 1917 during World War One to coal miner Robert William and Sarah Elizabeth Clark at Stanley, near Crook, County Durham.

She was the younger sister of two children. Elizabeth, her older sister, was born in 1913 and passed away in 2009 at the age of 96.

Doris met farmer Joseph Kirk from Tow Law and married him in April 1939. They had two daughters during World War Two.

Doris Kirk pictured on Monday, two days before her 106th birthday.

Sadly Joseph passed away on January 1 2000 at the age of 85.

The couple lived at Wolsingham for six years before moving to Warton in 1984, which is where Doris has remained until very recently.

Doris has lived a happy life, living independently up until March of this year when she broke her leg while at home.

She now enjoys life with the wonderful staff and other residents at Hillcroft Nursing Home in Carnforth.

Doris with her family when she turned 100.

Doris has two daughters (Joan and Barbara), three grandchildren (Andrew, Andrea and Amanda), five great grandchildren (Carl, Craig, Kristiana, Ben and Rebecca) and five great great grandchildren (Lacey, Scarlett, Arthur, Eleanor and Anabel).

She received a card from Queen Elizabeth II last year and will receive a card from King Charles III for her 106th birthday, one of approximately only 1,300 in the UK to have had both cards in two years.