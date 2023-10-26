News you can trust since 1837
Carnforth GP receives MBE from King Charles at Buckingham Palace

​GP and population health lead Dr Andy Knox has been awarded an MBE by King Charles III.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:06 BST
The Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board’s associate medical director for population health travelled to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the ceremony.

The medal is recognition for his services to primary care and tackling health inequalities across the region, awarded as part of the King’s first birthday honours list.

Dr Knox, who is a GP at Ash Trees Surgery in Carnforth. said: “I had a really wonderful time at Buckingham Palace and received my MBE from the King. He was incredibly kind and is clearly very intelligent and thoughtful.

Dr Andy Knox at Buckingham Palace, where he received his MBE from King Charles III.Dr Andy Knox at Buckingham Palace, where he received his MBE from King Charles III.
Dr Andy Knox at Buckingham Palace, where he received his MBE from King Charles III.

“I was really amazed by how much interest he takes in the world of health and care. He spoke about the pressures in the NHS and especially primary care, the importance of focusing on prevention and working to tackle inequalities.

“He emphasised the vitality of continuity of care and the role GPs play in helping create a society that really cares. It was an absolute honour to meet him.”

Dr Knox has been a leading figure in developing Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board’s population health model and the population health equity leadership academy, which launched last year.

His nomination came from the chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, Dame Professor Clare Gerada, and was seconded by local MPs Cat Smith and Tim Farron, as well as Dr David Wrigley, a fellow partner at Ash Trees Surgery GP practice in Carnforth.

