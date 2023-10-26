​GP and population health lead Dr Andy Knox has been awarded an MBE by King Charles III.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board’s associate medical director for population health travelled to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for the ceremony.

The medal is recognition for his services to primary care and tackling health inequalities across the region, awarded as part of the King’s first birthday honours list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Knox, who is a GP at Ash Trees Surgery in Carnforth. said: “I had a really wonderful time at Buckingham Palace and received my MBE from the King. He was incredibly kind and is clearly very intelligent and thoughtful.

Dr Andy Knox at Buckingham Palace, where he received his MBE from King Charles III.

“I was really amazed by how much interest he takes in the world of health and care. He spoke about the pressures in the NHS and especially primary care, the importance of focusing on prevention and working to tackle inequalities.

“He emphasised the vitality of continuity of care and the role GPs play in helping create a society that really cares. It was an absolute honour to meet him.”

Dr Knox has been a leading figure in developing Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board’s population health model and the population health equity leadership academy, which launched last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad