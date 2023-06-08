The national community event, from June 10 to 18, puts the focus on tackling climate change and protecting nature.

As part of this initiative, the second Carnforth Great Big Green Day on Saturday June 17 at Crag Bank Village Hall from 10am to 1pm.

This will be a celebration of what action the Carnforth community is taking to manage the impact of climate change and to protect the planet and environment.

Carnforth is supporting the Great Big Green Week.

You can find out how the Carnforth Neighbourhood Plan – recently adopted following wide consultation - focuses on improving air quality and traffic control, aims to protecting our open and green spaces and promotes sustainable, affordable and self-sufficient housing.

You can also find out about the electric car sharing scheme - jointly developed by Lancashire County, Lancaster City and Carnforth Town Council and Co-wheels Limited that was launched last year, as well as see one of the new electric vehicles in use as part of the scheme.

There will be also be an opportunity for hear what volunteer and community groups are doing to enhance our local environment and how you can get involved.

There will also be a an intergenerational conversation bringing together people of all ages to talk about Climate Change and what action they want to celebrate or see happen.

On Sunday June 18, Carnforth Town Council will be hosting the Carnforth Great Big Clean-Up, including litter picking and weed clearance around the town.

The council is encouraging as many people of all ages as possible to join them at the War Memorial Gardens in Market Street at 10am to spend a couple of hours on what they hope will be their biggest clean up yet!

Heart shapes will be created to highlight the amount of litter collected and everyone talking part will be awarded with a drink and a snack.

Throughout the week the town council is encouraging local schools and residents to share their hopes for future generations through protecting the environment and their fears about what life could be like if climate change is not slowed down – by writing ‘Letters To Tomorrow’ imagining that they are writing a letter to a loved one in the year 2030.

A handwritten letter can be posted to Carnforth Town Council at 46-48 Market Street, Carnforth, LA5 9LB or sent electronically to Leah Longhorn at [email protected]

Anyone writing ‘Letters to Tomorrow’ will be given a certificate, with the best ones being published.

Town Mayor Coun Jim Grisenthwaite said "The Great Big Green Week is a great opportunity to show our local and national leaders that we care about the environment and tackling climate change.

"For the next generation to have the future we want and they deserve, we have a duty to tackle the climate crisis and protect nature today.

"This week of events will celebrate how the Carnforth community is working together to create meaningful change."