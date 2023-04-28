Tens of thousands of events are expected to take place across the United Kingdom, bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together, and raising community spirits as part of this historic occasion.

A momentous weekend is planned in Carnforth, with the Coronation Big Lunch set to be one of the highlights on Sunday May 7 – and now Carnforth Town Council is inviting you to join the celebrations and to share food, friendship and fun together in an act of community.

The Big Lunch is free, starting at noon and running until 8pm. There will be food and drink available from a range of vendors or you can take your own food and drink to share.

Carnforth was full of visitors for the Jubilee weekend last year.

There will also be a selection of top quality crafts and entertainment to enjoy all day long.

On Saturday May 6, the Coronation will be streamed live on a big screen at Carnforth Civic Hall from 10.30am.

Anyone attending is invited to take along their Coronation bakes to be judged by the town mayor (elect) Jim Grisenthwaite.

Monday May 8 sees a service for Victory in Europe Day followed by The Big Coronation Help Out from 10.30am.

The council is inviting people to join in. No matter what you are good at, there’ll be something to suit helping hands of all shapes and sizes.