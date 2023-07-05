News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Carnforth firefighters unable to attend 999 call 100m from station due to lack of crew

A fire and rescue service has made an urgent plea for new recruits after it was unable to attend a call-out just 100m from its base due to a crew shortage.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

Carnforth Fire Station was called to an incident close to its Market Street base on Tuesday, but was unable to attend and instead had to rely on crews from another station to answer the call.

A spokesman said that unless people come forward "it isn't guaranteed your local area will have its fire engine ready".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident was only 100m from the station, and fortunately was a false alarm.

Carnforth Fire Station had to reject a call-out due to lack of staff.Carnforth Fire Station had to reject a call-out due to lack of staff.
Carnforth Fire Station had to reject a call-out due to lack of staff.
Most Popular

A spokesman for the station said on its Facebook page: "Today [Tuesday] we had an incident in Carnforth that we couldn't attend, other stations from the local area had to attend.

"The incident was 100 yards from the fire station. This was because we had insufficient crewing availability. Fortunately it was a false alarm.

"As you can imagine, every second counts when our pagers go off.

"We often post on Facebook regarding recruitment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a station we cannot stress enough, unless our local community come forward it isn't guaranteed your local area will have its fire engine ready to roll out the doors."

Related topics:CarnforthFacebook