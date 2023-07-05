Carnforth firefighters unable to attend 999 call 100m from station due to lack of crew

Carnforth Fire Station was called to an incident close to its Market Street base on Tuesday, but was unable to attend and instead had to rely on crews from another station to answer the call.

A spokesman said that unless people come forward "it isn't guaranteed your local area will have its fire engine ready".

The incident was only 100m from the station, and fortunately was a false alarm.

Carnforth Fire Station had to reject a call-out due to lack of staff.

A spokesman for the station said on its Facebook page: "Today [Tuesday] we had an incident in Carnforth that we couldn't attend, other stations from the local area had to attend.

"The incident was 100 yards from the fire station. This was because we had insufficient crewing availability. Fortunately it was a false alarm.

"As you can imagine, every second counts when our pagers go off.

"We often post on Facebook regarding recruitment.

