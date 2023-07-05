News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Carnforth firefighters unable to attend 999 call 100 yards from station due to lack of crew

A fire and rescue service has made an urgent plea for new recruits after it was unable to attend a call-out just 100 yards from its base due to a crew shortage.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

Carnforth Fire Station was called to an incident close to its Market Street base on Tuesday, but had to rely on crews from another station to answer the call.

A spokesman said that unless people come forward "it isn't guaranteed your local area will have its fire engine ready".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the station said on its Facebook page: "We had an incident in Carnforth that we couldn't attend, other stations from the local area had to attend.

Carnforth Fire Station had to reject a call-out due to lack of staff.Carnforth Fire Station had to reject a call-out due to lack of staff.
Carnforth Fire Station had to reject a call-out due to lack of staff.
Most Popular

"The incident was 100 yards from the fire station. This was because we had insufficient crewing availability. Fortunately it was a false alarm.

"As a station we cannot stress enough, unless our local community come forward it isn't guaranteed your local area will have its fire engine ready to roll out the doors."

Related topics:CarnforthFacebook