Carnforth firefighters unable to attend 999 call 100 yards from station due to lack of crew

Carnforth Fire Station was called to an incident close to its Market Street base on Tuesday, but had to rely on crews from another station to answer the call.

A spokesman said that unless people come forward "it isn't guaranteed your local area will have its fire engine ready".

A spokesman for the station said on its Facebook page: "We had an incident in Carnforth that we couldn't attend, other stations from the local area had to attend.

Carnforth Fire Station had to reject a call-out due to lack of staff.

"The incident was 100 yards from the fire station. This was because we had insufficient crewing availability. Fortunately it was a false alarm.