Carnforth firefighters issue warning after New Year fireworks reignite inside house
Firefighters were called out to Whittington in the early hours of New Year's Day after a box of fireworks ignited inside a house.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews from Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands attended the property just before 1am, after reports of a fire in a porchway.
On arrival they discovered a box of fireworks had reignited after being brought back inside.
The owner thought the box had finished and so took it back inside.
A Carnforth Fire Station spokesman said: "If using fireworks take extra care and always leave outside after use."