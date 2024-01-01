News you can trust since 1837
Carnforth firefighters issue warning after New Year fireworks reignite inside house

Firefighters were called out to Whittington in the early hours of New Year's Day after a box of fireworks ignited inside a house.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Jan 2024, 12:17 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 12:17 GMT
Crews from Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands attended the property just before 1am, after reports of a fire in a porchway.

On arrival they discovered a box of fireworks had reignited after being brought back inside.

The owner thought the box had finished and so took it back inside.

A Carnforth Fire Station spokesman said: "If using fireworks take extra care and always leave outside after use."

