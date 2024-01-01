Carnforth firefighters issue warning after New Year fireworks reignite inside house

Firefighters were called out to Whittington in the early hours of New Year's Day after a box of fireworks ignited inside a house.

Crews from Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands attended the property just before 1am, after reports of a fire in a porchway.

On arrival they discovered a box of fireworks had reignited after being brought back inside.

The owner thought the box had finished and so took it back inside.